Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalleafplantbirdpatternartwatercolorpublic domainHead Pad (c. 1937) by John WilkesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 980 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3345 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704123/watercolor-bird-png-element-editable-tropical-plant-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076676/quilt-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseKeep the forest wild blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117556/keep-the-forest-wild-blog-banner-templateView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067094/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseWorld wildlife day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117426/world-wildlife-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseQuilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076689/quilt-oak-leaf-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseZoar Fractur Drawing (c. 1937) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078383/zoar-fractur-drawing-c-1937-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseTropical cafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735454/tropical-cafe-poster-templateView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseTropical paradise Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14674111/tropical-paradise-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseIron Officer on Horse (c. 1937) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075378/iron-officer-horse-c-1937-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage exotic bird illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728338/editable-vintage-exotic-bird-illustration-remix-setView licenseFamily Record (c. 1937) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074722/family-record-c-1937-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseTropical fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520138/tropical-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCommemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseTropical cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520431/tropical-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073575/chair-seat-c-1937-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseTropical cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002182/tropical-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075516/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14672792/music-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSampler (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070670/sampler-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseTropical cafe Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735455/tropical-cafe-instagram-story-templateView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078585/beaded-bag-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551603/watercolor-bird-png-element-editable-tropical-plant-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075264/hooked-rug-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseRescue center Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598014/rescue-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLion (c. 1937) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075726/lion-c-1937-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sleeping on tree, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196993/watercolor-sleeping-tree-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072927/bandbox-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sleeping on tree, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10390351/watercolor-sleeping-tree-editable-remix-designView licenseStar Design Comforter (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077387/star-design-comforter-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551561/watercolor-bird-png-element-editable-tropical-plant-designView licenseComb (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073955/comb-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseTropical cafe blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735462/tropical-cafe-blog-banner-templateView licensePa. German Pottery Bank (c. 1937) by William L Antrimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076156/pa-german-pottery-bank-c-1937-william-antrimFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sleeping on tree, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711089/watercolor-sleeping-tree-editable-remix-designView licenseGoblet (c. 1937) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075042/goblet-c-1937-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687766/autumn-poster-templateView licenseButtons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073287/buttons-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license