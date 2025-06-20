rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Highboy (1937) by Arsen Maralian
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Chest of Drawers (1938) by Arsen Maralian and Frank Wenger
Chest of Drawers (1938) by Arsen Maralian and Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079200/chest-drawers-1938-arsen-maralian-and-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Chair (1937) by Arsen Maralian
Chair (1937) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073512/chair-1937-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Secretary (1936) by Arsen Maralian
Secretary (1936) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070724/secretary-1936-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Roundabout Chair (1937) by Arsen Maralian
Roundabout Chair (1937) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076798/roundabout-chair-1937-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Highboy (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075212/highboy-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Chair (1937) by Arsen Maralian
Chair (1937) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073508/chair-1937-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075219/highboy-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Highboy (1936) by Francis Borelli
Highboy (1936) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066355/highboy-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Highboy (1936) by Charles Squires
Highboy (1936) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066360/highboy-1936-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Highboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075211/highboy-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Highboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080244/highboy-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Highboy (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
Highboy (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066354/highboy-c-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Highboy (c. 1936) by Charles Squires
Highboy (c. 1936) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066351/highboy-c-1936-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Bandbox (c. 1936) by Arsen Maralian
Bandbox (c. 1936) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064205/bandbox-c-1936-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Highboy (c. 1939) by Leonard Battee
Highboy (c. 1939) by Leonard Battee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083750/highboy-c-1939-leonard-batteeFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Highboy (c. 1939) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Highboy (c. 1939) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083746/highboy-c-1939-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartier
Highboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080220/highboy-c-1938-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda
Highboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080218/highboy-c-1938-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Desk (1937) by Albert Ryder
Desk (1937) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074322/desk-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralian
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082586/bandbox-c-1939-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license