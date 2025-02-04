rawpixel
High-boy (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
It's a boy Instagram post template, editable text
Secretary (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
It's a boy Instagram post template, editable text
Dresser (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Bedroom's picture frame mockup, editable design
Confessional (c. 1936) by Randolph F Miller
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Bureau (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Chest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovensky
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Detail - Top of Confessional (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Cabinet, for Vestments (c. 1940) by Randolph F Miller
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Sewing Cabinet (c. 1937) by Frank Eiseman
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Doll's Dresser (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Dresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
Chest-Mahogany, Pine & Maple (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Randolph F Miller
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Details of Painted Decorations on Reredos and Walls (1937) by Randolph F Miller
Time to donate Instagram post template, editable text
Cabinet with Drawers (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Hotel deals Facebook post template
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Painted Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
