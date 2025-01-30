rawpixel
Hitchcock Armchair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Early Dayton Chair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Mahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Armchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbark
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Carved Oak Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Baroque armchair
Chair (1937) by Henry Murphy
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Chair (painted) (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Bernard Gussow
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Chair (c. 1937) by John Sullivan
Relax Instagram post template
Chair with Carved Grape Leaf Decoration and Gothic Top (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Handcarved Chair (1937) by Florence Hastings
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Chair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Windsor Desk Armchair (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Windsor Chair (1937) by Ray Holden
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Chair (1937) by Arsen Maralian
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Arm Chair (Ecclesiastical) (1937/1940) by Gerald Transpota and Harry Mann Waddell
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Study Chair (c. 1941) by Sydney Roberts
