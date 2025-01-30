Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecrossartswordwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifepostHitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius ChristoffelsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 838 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2860 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseKnife (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083882/knife-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePack Saddle (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089480/pack-saddle-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086817/spur-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Facebook post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714112/painting-class-facebook-post-template-editable-textView licenseCorbel and Ceiling Beam (1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089214/corbel-and-ceiling-beam-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLatch from Mission (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083931/latch-from-mission-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseArt class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714106/art-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseBillet Head (c. 1937) by Kurt Melzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073012/billet-head-c-1937-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design Facebook post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714182/interior-design-facebook-post-template-editable-textView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077552/table-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWoodworking workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596604/woodworking-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074863/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseParty invitation Facebook post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714181/party-invitation-facebook-post-template-editable-textView licenseEconomy "Schnitzelbank" (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074641/economy-schnitzelbank-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseWhirligig (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078175/whirligig-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseCross (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065332/cross-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain licenseFlower arrangement workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680780/flower-arrangement-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064523/candlestand-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688633/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-templateView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073113/bootjack-c-1937-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseUnite & conquer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView licenseWooden Plow (c. 1940) by Orville Skarenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087240/wooden-plow-c-1940-orville-skarenFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBishop Hill: Old Colony Auger (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078639/bishop-hill-old-colony-auger-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView licenseWooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078288/wooden-grave-marker-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licensePain quote Instagram post template, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8186426/pain-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-vintage-designView licenseGroove Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075087/groove-plane-c-1937-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424457/tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePolice Club and Belt (1939) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084311/police-club-and-belt-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseTaste delicious blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683164/taste-delicious-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license