Homespun Cloth (1937) by Frank J Mace
New collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView license
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076477/plaid-homespun-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075703/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView license
Plaid Homespun Cloth (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076491/plaid-homespun-cloth-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
New collection blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284557/new-collection-blog-banner-templateView license
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075713/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Metropolitan fashion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740468/metropolitan-fashion-poster-templateView license
Wristlet (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063991/wristlet-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498796/designer-brands-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072920/bandanna-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731910/designer-brands-instagram-story-templateView license
Embroidery (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060418/embroidery-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731908/designer-brands-instagram-post-templateView license
Plaid Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069475/plaid-homespun-coverlet-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718522/winter-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718462/winter-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Woolen Cloth (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063953/woolen-cloth-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Chinese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Embroidery (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060425/embroidery-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271198/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075707/linen-table-cloth-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731909/designer-brands-blog-banner-templateView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075264/hooked-rug-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718142/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Embroidered Picture (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060412/embroidered-picture-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Shopping tips Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812949/shopping-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hand Needlework (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080138/hand-needlework-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Fashion design course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597738/fashion-design-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072984/beaded-bag-c-1937-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
Fashion guide poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596936/fashion-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081002/piece-wool-plaid-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Fashion statement Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14211374/fashion-statement-instagram-post-templateView license
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license