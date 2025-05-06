Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaper decorartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbagclothphotoHomespun Cloth (1937) by Frank J MaceOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1001 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3335 x 3998 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNew collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView licensePlaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076477/plaid-homespun-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseLinsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075703/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView licensePlaid Homespun Cloth (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076491/plaid-homespun-cloth-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284557/new-collection-blog-banner-templateView licenseLinsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075713/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseMetropolitan fashion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740468/metropolitan-fashion-poster-templateView licenseWristlet (1935/1942) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063991/wristlet-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseDesigner brands poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498796/designer-brands-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072920/bandanna-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseDesigner brands Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731910/designer-brands-instagram-story-templateView licenseEmbroidery (1935/1942) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060418/embroidery-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseDesigner brands Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731908/designer-brands-instagram-post-templateView licensePlaid Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069475/plaid-homespun-coverlet-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718522/winter-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718462/winter-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoolen Cloth (1935/1942) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063953/woolen-cloth-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseChinese language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseEmbroidery (1935/1942) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060425/embroidery-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271198/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseLinen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075707/linen-table-cloth-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseDesigner brands blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731909/designer-brands-blog-banner-templateView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075264/hooked-rug-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718142/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseEmbroidered Picture (1935/1942) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060412/embroidered-picture-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseShopping tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812949/shopping-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHand Needlework (c. 1938) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080138/hand-needlework-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseFashion design course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597738/fashion-design-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072984/beaded-bag-c-1937-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseFashion guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596936/fashion-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePiece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081002/piece-wool-plaid-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseFashion statement Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14211374/fashion-statement-instagram-post-templateView licenseKerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license