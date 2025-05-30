rawpixel
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by William P Shearwood
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Embroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Editable cute rabbit character watercolor design element set
Sampler (c. 1937) by William Parkinson
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Embroidered Rug (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable text
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Autumn plan Instagram post template, editable text
Embroidery Sampler (c. 1937) by Elzy J Bird
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
Sampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Sampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
Editable cute rabbit character watercolor design element set
Mourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Wedding photoshoot Instagram post template, editable text
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Embroidery (c. 1937) by Eleanor Cunningham
Wedding celebration Instagram post template, editable text
Sampler (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Embroidered Sampler (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Cotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
Editable shopping animal character craft collage design element set
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
White tea label template
Sampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
