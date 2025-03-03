Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorseanimalwoodpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsHorn Cup (c. 1937) by Florian RokitaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 697 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2379 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bank: Trick pony (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077732/toy-bank-trick-pony-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073884/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075282/horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077717/toy-bank-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073757/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license"Punch" Clown Puppet (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072810/punch-clown-puppet-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Cheese Strainer (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076066/pa-german-cheese-strainer-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licensePoodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076505/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCigar Store Scotchman (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073887/cigar-store-scotchman-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseStatuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077401/statuette-dog-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licensePair of Carved Wooden Arms (c. 1937) by John Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076221/pair-carved-wooden-arms-c-1937-john-davisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCreamer (c. 1939) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083231/creamer-c-1939-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCast Iron Dog (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073450/cast-iron-dog-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife day poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18278462/wildlife-day-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseButter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Claus, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721402/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065528/doll-c-1936-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePierced Iron Lantern (c. 1936) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067925/pierced-iron-lantern-c-1936-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077706/toy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBowl (c. 1937) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073136/bowl-c-1937-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203757/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseCup (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074271/cup-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license