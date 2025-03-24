rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hose (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Save
Edit Image
ann gene buckleyartwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingslinenphoto
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077895/waistcoat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Mitt (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Mitt (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075914/mitt-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snuff Box (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Snuff Box (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077303/snuff-box-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dancing Shoe (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Dancing Shoe (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065404/dancing-shoe-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Organic cotton clothing blog banner template, editable design
Organic cotton clothing blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782689/organic-cotton-clothing-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Skirt Design (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Skirt Design (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077283/skirt-design-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Pure cotton poster template, editable text & design
Pure cotton poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559936/pure-cotton-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Montaleto (Head Scarf) (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Montaleto (Head Scarf) (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075919/montaleto-head-scarf-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002185/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Reticule (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Reticule (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070545/reticule-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Organic cotton clothing Instagram story template, editable design
Organic cotton clothing Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826147/organic-cotton-clothing-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Emery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Emery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074707/emery-the-shape-strawberry-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Business clothes Instagram story template, editable text
Business clothes Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597798/business-clothes-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Mission Chant (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Mission Chant (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067200/mission-chant-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
70% sale Instagram story template, editable text
70% sale Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682869/70percent-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Colonial Pocket (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Colonial Pocket (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065168/colonial-pocket-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Organic cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable design
Organic cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642307/organic-cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Hat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Hat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075162/hat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Pure cotton blog banner template, editable text
Pure cotton blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559934/pure-cotton-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Reticule (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Reticule (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076761/reticule-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Pure cotton Instagram story template, editable text
Pure cotton Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559937/pure-cotton-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078236/womans-slipper-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Pure cotton Facebook post template, editable design
Pure cotton Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566973/pure-cotton-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Purse (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068120/purse-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Bag (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckley
Bag (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058918/bag-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival Instagram story template, editable text
Spring festival Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682870/spring-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Mug (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckley
Mug (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061355/mug-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Butterflies Instagram post template
Butterflies Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776205/butterflies-instagram-post-templateView license
Cascarone (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Cascarone (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064657/cascarone-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly Instagram story template
Butterfly Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776805/butterfly-instagram-story-templateView license
Embroidery (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Embroidery (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065906/embroidery-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776420/butterfly-poster-templateView license
Spur (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckley
Spur (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069637/spur-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license