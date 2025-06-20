Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotogameantiqueInkwell (c. 1937) by Frank FumagalliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 892 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3043 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChess tournament Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597420/chess-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075488/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseParenting blog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518707/parenting-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWater Cooler (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078072/water-cooler-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseToy shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518706/toy-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePaper Weight (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076234/paper-weight-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731060/match-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076085/pa-german-dish-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597464/match-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInkwell (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086112/inkwell-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseToy shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662803/toy-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInkwell (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066502/inkwell-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731059/match-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWash Bowl (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078058/wash-bowl-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731058/match-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074155/cream-pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseToy shop Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662805/toy-shop-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076475/pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStatuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077403/statuette-dog-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseToy shop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662804/toy-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074161/cream-pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseToy donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512478/toy-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076484/pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseAugmented reality poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517595/augmented-reality-poster-templateView licenseInkwell (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080315/inkwell-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065032/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075516/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseToy donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662691/toy-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg hunt Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13058457/easter-egg-hunt-instagram-post-templateView licenseJardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066669/jardiniere-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEducational toys post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602228/educational-toys-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseStatuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077401/statuette-dog-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license3D paint palette, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721811/paint-palette-element-editable-illustrationView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066234/grotesque-jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075547/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license