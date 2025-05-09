Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain floral texturewatercolor texturetexturefabricpatternvintagefloral patterndesignInfant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law DurandOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 969 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3306 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseInfant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076639/quilt-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068177/quilt-bed-covering-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseWoven Quilt Details (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078349/woven-quilt-details-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseQuilt Patches (1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076714/quilt-patches-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076690/quilt-patches-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseQuilt (Bed Coverlet) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068172/quilt-bed-coverlet-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076273/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7510557/imageView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseBlank notes Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599089/blank-notes-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMitts (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075905/mitts-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213146/vegan-product-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076251/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseGardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141408/gardening-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213129/art-nouveau-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePrinted Quilted Patches (1935/1942) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061986/printed-quilted-patches-19351942-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609559/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067541/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213134/art-nouveau-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075825/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076461/pitcher-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseHousewarming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874215/housewarming-facebook-post-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073367/candlestick-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213143/art-nouveau-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseQuilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license