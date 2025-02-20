Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagefabricrug antiquepatternsartwatercolorvintagefloral patternsdesignInfant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law DurandOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 973 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3322 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseInfant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075326/infants-quilt-detail-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseQuilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068177/quilt-bed-covering-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076639/quilt-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView licenseWoven Quilt Details (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078349/woven-quilt-details-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseQuilt Patches (1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076714/quilt-patches-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseBedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076690/quilt-patches-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076273/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseQuilt (1935/1942) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062046/quilt-19351942-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseBeige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696511/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt (Bed Coverlet) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068172/quilt-bed-coverlet-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseBlue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696515/blue-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067541/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073511/chair-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076634/quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213129/art-nouveau-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075829/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213134/art-nouveau-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt (Detail) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068171/quilt-detail-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124258/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076461/pitcher-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073367/candlestick-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license