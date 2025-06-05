Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingscarpetphotoIngrain Carpet (c. 1937) by Marian Curtis FosterOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 967 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3301 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseEagle and Stars Bedspread (1935/1942) by Marian Curtis Fosterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060357/eagle-and-stars-bedspread-19351942-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEmbroidered Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Marian Curtis Fosterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060407/embroidered-applique-quilt-19351942-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Marian Curtis Fosterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065511/doll-c-1936-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCrib Coverlet (1935/1942) by Marian Curtis Fosterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059939/crib-coverlet-19351942-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseRag Carpet (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076717/rag-carpet-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseIngrain Carpet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066489/ingrain-carpet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseColcha (Bedspread) (c. 1937) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073949/colcha-bedspread-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBrussels Carpet (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073219/brussels-carpet-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1937) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075283/hooked-rug-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseRug or Wall Hanging (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076804/rug-wall-hanging-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCrewel Embroidery (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074174/crewel-embroidery-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074061/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10254089/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseTextile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077610/textile-drapery-c-1937-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseEmbroidery (c. 1937) by Eleanor Cunninghamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074693/embroidery-c-1937-eleanor-cunninghamFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseFractur (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074953/fractur-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10475576/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox Design (Grouse) (1937) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072956/bandbox-design-grouse-1937-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472470/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePetit Point Embroidery (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076322/petit-point-embroidery-c-1937-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472084/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078340/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076667/quilt-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license