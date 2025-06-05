rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ingrain Carpet (c. 1937) by Marian Curtis Foster
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingscarpetphoto
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Eagle and Stars Bedspread (1935/1942) by Marian Curtis Foster
Eagle and Stars Bedspread (1935/1942) by Marian Curtis Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060357/eagle-and-stars-bedspread-19351942-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Embroidered Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Marian Curtis Foster
Embroidered Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Marian Curtis Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060407/embroidered-applique-quilt-19351942-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Marian Curtis Foster
Doll (c. 1936) by Marian Curtis Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065511/doll-c-1936-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Crib Coverlet (1935/1942) by Marian Curtis Foster
Crib Coverlet (1935/1942) by Marian Curtis Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059939/crib-coverlet-19351942-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Rag Carpet (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
Rag Carpet (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076717/rag-carpet-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Ingrain Carpet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Ingrain Carpet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066489/ingrain-carpet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Colcha (Bedspread) (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
Colcha (Bedspread) (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073949/colcha-bedspread-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Brussels Carpet (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Brussels Carpet (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073219/brussels-carpet-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075283/hooked-rug-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Rug or Wall Hanging (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Rug or Wall Hanging (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076804/rug-wall-hanging-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074174/crewel-embroidery-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074061/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10254089/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077610/textile-drapery-c-1937-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Embroidery (c. 1937) by Eleanor Cunningham
Embroidery (c. 1937) by Eleanor Cunningham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074693/embroidery-c-1937-eleanor-cunninghamFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Fractur (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Fractur (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074953/fractur-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10475576/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Bandbox Design (Grouse) (1937) by Harold Merriam
Bandbox Design (Grouse) (1937) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072956/bandbox-design-grouse-1937-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472470/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Petit Point Embroidery (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
Petit Point Embroidery (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076322/petit-point-embroidery-c-1937-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472084/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078340/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
Quilt (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076667/quilt-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license