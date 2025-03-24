Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifeforkphotodaggerIron Fork (c. 1937) by Frank EisemanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 569 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1941 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseFork (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066062/fork-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077552/table-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseOven (c. 1937) by Arthur Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076027/oven-c-1937-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseFishing Spear (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079921/fishing-spear-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066529/iron-carpet-stretcher-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077372/spur-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseKitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWooden fork and spoon editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600816/wooden-fork-and-spoon-editable-mockup-elementView licenseWalking Stick (c. 1937) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077903/walking-stick-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseFireman's Trumpet (c. 1937) by Florence Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074805/firemans-trumpet-c-1937-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseSilver Knife (c. 1936) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071222/silver-knife-c-1936-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075244/hitching-post-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1937) by Harry G Aberdeenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073306/candle-holder-c-1937-harry-aberdeenFree Image from public domain licenseToday's special menu Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092521/todays-special-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licenseWooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928160/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseCandle Snuffer, Trimmer & Tray (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073320/candle-snuffer-trimmer-tray-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985620/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseHandmade Saw (c. 1937) by Evelyn Baileyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075124/handmade-saw-c-1937-evelyn-baileyFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928224/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseBit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088950/bit-with-curb-c-1940-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978348/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseBillet Head (c. 1937) by Kurt Melzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073012/billet-head-c-1937-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946350/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076557/powder-horn-c-1937-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900843/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseDrawknife (c. 1937) by Gilbert Boesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074498/drawknife-c-1937-gilbert-boeseFree Image from public domain license