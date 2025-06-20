Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantwoodartpublic domaindrawingspaintingphototextIron Holder (c. 1937) by Herman BaderOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 938 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3203 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDrawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView licenseCandlestick Holder (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073392/candlestick-holder-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820822/william-morrisView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076104/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseGardening hobby kit, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704222/gardening-hobby-kit-editable-designView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080787/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseGardening hobby kit, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704191/gardening-hobby-kit-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066026/flat-iron-holder-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGerman Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080033/german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680193/photo-frame-editable-mockup-home-decorView licenseFiremark (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074839/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseGrizzly bear in the woods, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633244/grizzly-bear-the-woods-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseFiremark (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074841/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseSummer party Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568357/summer-party-facebook-story-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073362/candlestick-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licensePanda bear in the woods, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616532/panda-bear-the-woods-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseOstrich Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076011/ostrich-weather-vane-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseReforestation program Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560968/reforestation-program-instagram-post-templateView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078085/weather-vane-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal Christmas party, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633249/animal-christmas-party-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074910/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208804/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085194/weather-vane-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal Christmas party, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617264/animal-christmas-party-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseFiremark (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074831/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licensePlant delivery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578296/plant-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWeather Vane - Horse (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085192/weather-vane-horse-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Vincent McPharlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074884/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-vincent-mcpharlinFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064424/bootjack-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSwing Torch (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071977/swing-torch-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEagle (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083412/eagle-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden picture frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892255/editable-wooden-picture-frame-mockupView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083547/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license