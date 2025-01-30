rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Iron Toast Rack (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstoastphotoantique
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073186/brass-andiron-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Walking Stick (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Walking Stick (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077903/walking-stick-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pastry Jagger (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyball
Pastry Jagger (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyball
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076235/pastry-jagger-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain license
Winner Instagram post template
Winner Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787179/winner-instagram-post-templateView license
Metal Door Lock (c. 1937) by Earl Butlin
Metal Door Lock (c. 1937) by Earl Butlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075870/metal-door-lock-c-1937-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076910/sewing-bird-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
New year fireworks Instagram post template
New year fireworks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787545/new-year-fireworks-instagram-post-templateView license
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087448/cast-iron-hitching-post-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
watercolor food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132003/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Fire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074858/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
watercolor food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131949/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Fire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Vase (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077852/vase-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Blue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
Blue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721228/blue-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073863/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
New year Instagram post template
New year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787496/new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064069/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
watercolor food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132008/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Bishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brown
Bishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1935) by Jack Staloff
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1935) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058792/andiron-one-pair-c-1935-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064077/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
House party Instagram post template, editable text
House party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064072/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Now serving brunch poster template, editable design
Now serving brunch poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793626/now-serving-brunch-poster-template-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073856/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Free flow beer Facebook post template
Free flow beer Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931734/free-flow-beer-facebook-post-templateView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064070/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Beer garden poster template, editable text and design
Beer garden poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696127/beer-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Masher (c. 1941) by Simon Clever
Masher (c. 1941) by Simon Clever
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087921/masher-c-1941-simon-cleverFree Image from public domain license
Pink champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
Pink champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721225/pink-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075241/hitching-post-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license