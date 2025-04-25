rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jack, the Nimble Juggler (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
Save
Edit Image
facesportspersonartwatercolormancricketpublic domain
Cricket club poster template
Cricket club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536807/cricket-club-poster-templateView license
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072814/sambo-hand-puppet-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Cricket match poster template
Cricket match poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536802/cricket-match-poster-templateView license
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072800/david-and-goliath-marionette-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Cricket rules blog banner template
Cricket rules blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536099/cricket-rules-blog-banner-templateView license
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Rewatch cricket match Instagram post template
Rewatch cricket match Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536893/rewatch-cricket-match-instagram-post-templateView license
"Punch" Boxer with Blue Coat (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"Punch" Boxer with Blue Coat (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072798/punch-boxer-with-blue-coat-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Cricket match poster template, editable text and design
Cricket match poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681027/cricket-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073631/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Mature couple holding sign editable mockup
Mature couple holding sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517290/mature-couple-holding-sign-editable-mockupView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Cricket match Instagram post template
Cricket match Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766550/cricket-match-instagram-post-templateView license
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073558/chair-jack-knife-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Cricket match poster template, editable text and design
Cricket match poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681089/cricket-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Cricket tryouts blog banner template
Cricket tryouts blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536160/cricket-tryouts-blog-banner-templateView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Arthur Wolfson
Doll (c. 1937) by Arthur Wolfson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074357/doll-c-1937-arthur-wolfsonFree Image from public domain license
Queer protest, LGBT pride photo collage, editable design
Queer protest, LGBT pride photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913319/queer-protest-lgbt-pride-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Nubian with Cotton Basket Card Tray (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
Nubian with Cotton Basket Card Tray (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075980/nubian-with-cotton-basket-card-tray-c-1937-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports Instagram post template
Summer games sports Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766207/summer-games-sports-instagram-post-templateView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by George File
Bootjack (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073108/bootjack-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
PNG element love is love, LGBT pride photo collage, editable design
PNG element love is love, LGBT pride photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980517/png-element-love-love-lgbt-pride-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081521/shelf-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Cricket Instagram post template, editable design
Cricket Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282315/cricket-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Paper Weight (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Paper Weight (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076234/paper-weight-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
PNG element love is human right, LGBT pride photo collage, editable design
PNG element love is human right, LGBT pride photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980512/png-element-love-human-right-lgbt-pride-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Wrought Iron Banister Bracket (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Wrought Iron Banister Bracket (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078364/wrought-iron-banister-bracket-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
PNG element be gay be bold, LGBT pride photo collage, editable design
PNG element be gay be bold, LGBT pride photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980510/png-element-gay-bold-lgbt-pride-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076942/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Cricket club poster template, editable text and design
Cricket club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770857/cricket-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Earrings (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Earrings (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074623/earrings-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Cricket story template, editable social media design
Cricket story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284572/cricket-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078036/wardrobe-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Cricket blog banner template, editable design
Cricket blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284565/cricket-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Beadwork Hanging Basket (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Beadwork Hanging Basket (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072982/beadwork-hanging-basket-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Cricket club Instagram post template, editable text
Cricket club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10701988/cricket-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077853/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Cricket Instagram post template, editable design
Cricket Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282310/cricket-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Punch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Punch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076584/punchs-head-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license