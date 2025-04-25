Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacesportspersonartwatercolormancricketpublic domainJack, the Nimble Juggler (c. 1937) by Ruth AbramsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 892 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3046 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCricket club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536807/cricket-club-poster-templateView license"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abramshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072814/sambo-hand-puppet-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain licenseCricket match poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536802/cricket-match-poster-templateView license"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abramshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072800/david-and-goliath-marionette-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain licenseCricket rules blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536099/cricket-rules-blog-banner-templateView licenseJuggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licenseRewatch cricket match Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536893/rewatch-cricket-match-instagram-post-templateView license"Punch" Boxer with Blue Coat (c. 1937) by Ruth Abramshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072798/punch-boxer-with-blue-coat-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain licenseCricket match poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681027/cricket-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073631/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseMature couple holding sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517290/mature-couple-holding-sign-editable-mockupView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCricket match Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766550/cricket-match-instagram-post-templateView licenseChair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073558/chair-jack-knife-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseCricket match poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681089/cricket-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseCricket tryouts blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536160/cricket-tryouts-blog-banner-templateView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Arthur Wolfsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074357/doll-c-1937-arthur-wolfsonFree Image from public domain licenseQueer protest, LGBT pride photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913319/queer-protest-lgbt-pride-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseNubian with Cotton Basket Card Tray (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075980/nubian-with-cotton-basket-card-tray-c-1937-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766207/summer-games-sports-instagram-post-templateView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073108/bootjack-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licensePNG element love is love, LGBT pride photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980517/png-element-love-love-lgbt-pride-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081521/shelf-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseCricket Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282315/cricket-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePaper Weight (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076234/paper-weight-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePNG element love is human right, LGBT pride photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980512/png-element-love-human-right-lgbt-pride-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseWrought Iron Banister Bracket (c. 1937) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078364/wrought-iron-banister-bracket-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licensePNG element be gay be bold, LGBT pride photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980510/png-element-gay-bold-lgbt-pride-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076942/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseCricket club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770857/cricket-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEarrings (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074623/earrings-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseCricket story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284572/cricket-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078036/wardrobe-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseCricket blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284565/cricket-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseBeadwork Hanging Basket (c. 1937) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072982/beadwork-hanging-basket-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseCricket club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10701988/cricket-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077853/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseCricket Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282310/cricket-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePunch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076584/punchs-head-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license