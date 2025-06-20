rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jar (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingssketchphoto
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074190/crock-probably-19371938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Crock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074185/crock-c-19371938-yolande-delasser-and-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767766/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074202/crock-probably-19371938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254357/png-background-beige-blank-spaceView license
Jug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075525/jug-probably-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074204/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Skull and flowers collage set, customizable design template
Skull and flowers collage set, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332971/image-transparent-png-roseView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075434/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Rose background, editable pink watercolor texture, remixed by rawpixel
Rose background, editable pink watercolor texture, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694104/rose-background-editable-pink-watercolor-texture-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074244/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Abstract shape sticker, aesthetic journal collage element set, editable design
Abstract shape sticker, aesthetic journal collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840426/abstract-shape-sticker-aesthetic-journal-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Jug (1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075511/jug-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic pastel sky background, abstract border, editable design
Aesthetic pastel sky background, abstract border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221572/aesthetic-pastel-sky-background-abstract-border-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075449/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Abstract watercolor isolated element set
Abstract watercolor isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991695/abstract-watercolor-isolated-element-setView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075565/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
F Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
F Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075407/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Rainbow Splash
Rainbow Splash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852155/rainbow-splashView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074224/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Flower watercolor, white desktop wallpaper, editable design
Flower watercolor, white desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712280/flower-watercolor-white-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075576/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s pink flower png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s pink flower png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775800/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079488/crock-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992448/marble-texture-paper-heart-isolated-element-setView license
Jar (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080372/jar-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992300/marble-texture-paper-heart-isolated-element-setView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075497/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099087/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075496/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Pressed flower, editable design element set
Pressed flower, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075462/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic nature background, paper collage art in off-white, editable design
Aesthetic nature background, paper collage art in off-white, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834089/aesthetic-nature-background-paper-collage-art-off-white-editable-designView license
Pennsylvania German Puzzle Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Pennsylvania German Puzzle Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080961/pennsylvania-german-puzzle-jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075455/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license