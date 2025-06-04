Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingssketchphotoJar (c. 1937) by John TarantinoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 993 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3282 x 3968 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJar (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075457/jar-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseJug (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075509/jug-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079494/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape below the low tatras, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830662/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseLamp (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075651/lamp-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865241/watercolor-forest-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089354/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889110/watercolor-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076448/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865973/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077499/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889069/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077857/vase-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079522/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086170/jar-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072923/bandbox-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698440/wildlife-globe-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076474/pitcher-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199875/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080375/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889151/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (probably 1937/1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074205/crock-probably-19371938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865851/watercolor-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075439/jar-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic pond background, nature remixed media, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834105/aesthetic-pond-background-nature-remixed-media-editable-designView licenseJar (probably 1937/1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075416/jar-probably-19371938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic pond background, nature remixed media, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834412/aesthetic-pond-background-nature-remixed-media-editable-designView licenseFlask (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083505/flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseSkull and flowers collage set, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332971/image-transparent-png-roseView licenseDecanter (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074307/decanter-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712341/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089333/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseWater Cooler (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087120/water-cooler-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license