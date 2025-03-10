Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantfruitartwatercolourpublic domainfooddrawingpaintingsJug (c. 1937) by John TarantinoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 734 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2506 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseFlask (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083505/flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884651/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077857/vase-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804490/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076448/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884664/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086895/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884652/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075458/jar-c-1937-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804056/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075585/jug-c-1937-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804996/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089354/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10292812/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884665/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseLamp (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075651/lamp-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884654/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseFlask (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083501/flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277385/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCreamer (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070175/creamer-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804276/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076474/pitcher-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804876/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (1937) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076431/pitcher-1937-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884661/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday discount Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18105866/birthday-discount-facebook-post-template-cute-editable-aesthetic-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804743/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077850/vase-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14370437/cookbook-cover-templateView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Charles Caseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075532/jug-c-1937-charles-caseauFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264987/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072285/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFruit character watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006574/fruit-character-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076459/pitcher-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBowl (1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073138/bowl-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license