Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmilkdrinkphotovaseJug (probably 1937/1938) by George LoughridgeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1006 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3433 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWorld milk day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521982/world-milk-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734889/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseTan Stoneware Jug (probably 1939) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084863/tan-stoneware-jug-probably-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735701/world-milk-day-poster-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076442/pitcher-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735239/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseJug (1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075530/jug-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735251/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075498/jug-c-1937-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734939/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseJug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075531/jug-probably-19371938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735770/world-milk-day-poster-templateView licenseJar (probably 1937/1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075416/jar-probably-19371938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy boba Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650328/healthy-boba-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePitcher (1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081009/pitcher-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFresh milk blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718373/fresh-milk-blog-banner-templateView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075496/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseRed Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829367/png-1915-apple-artView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075566/jug-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080384/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's special Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650442/valentines-special-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseStone Bottle (c. 1938) by Frank Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081794/stone-bottle-c-1938-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseIce cream cafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985797/ice-cream-cafe-poster-templateView licenseJug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075525/jug-probably-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956406/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075527/jug-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927828/juice-boxes-background-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081015/pitcher-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseCactus care Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985843/cactus-care-facebook-post-templateView licenseJug (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080419/jug-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes, healthy drinks png digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927808/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-png-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseCrock (1935/1942) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059947/crock-19351942-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927829/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseJug (1941) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087883/jug-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907464/juice-boxes-background-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseEarthenware Jug (c. 1937) by L Vladimar Fischerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074648/earthenware-jug-c-1937-vladimar-fischerFree Image from public domain licenseMilk, fruits & vegetable, food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947753/milk-fruits-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080427/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license