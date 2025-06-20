Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande DelasserOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 901 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3074 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075513/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseHarvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075163/harvester-jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHarvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075168/harvester-jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075564/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075561/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075407/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075496/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075576/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066655/jar-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066721/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBook Bottle (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073089/book-bottle-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080425/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075497/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licensePa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076136/pa-german-pitcher-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075552/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075525/jug-probably-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075582/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseGemel Bottle (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066119/gemel-bottle-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066735/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseNature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080412/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license