Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsskintattoophotoJug (c. 1937) by Yolande DelasserOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 947 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3234 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArm tattoo mockup, editable jellyfish designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980305/arm-tattoo-mockup-editable-jellyfish-designView licenseHarvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075168/harvester-jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlower tattoo editable mockup, woman's backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201578/flower-tattoo-editable-mockup-womans-backView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066735/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWoman's back tattoo editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495374/womans-back-tattoo-editable-mockupView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075496/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, skin beauty designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057237/editable-tattoo-mockup-skin-beauty-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080427/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, body paint designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058103/editable-tattoo-mockup-body-paint-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075561/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, woman's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980448/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-back-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075513/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, woman's belly designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969086/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-belly-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075497/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWoman's tattoo mockup, editable belly part designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970029/womans-tattoo-mockup-editable-belly-part-designView licenseJug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075525/jug-probably-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseMan's arm mockup, editable tattoo designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981222/mans-arm-mockup-editable-tattoo-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075565/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable woman's thigh designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969532/tattoo-mockup-editable-womans-thigh-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075407/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWrist tattoo mockup, editable sparkle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970295/wrist-tattoo-mockup-editable-sparkle-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075576/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, woman's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9959563/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-back-designView licensePa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076136/pa-german-pitcher-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlower tattoo editable mockup, woman's backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201226/flower-tattoo-editable-mockup-womans-backView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066236/grotesque-jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseNeck rear-view tattoo mockup, editable rose designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969381/neck-rear-view-tattoo-mockup-editable-rose-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075455/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075451/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wrist tattoo mockup, sparkle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034373/editable-wrist-tattoo-mockup-sparkle-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066707/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup png element, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981690/tattoo-mockup-png-element-editable-mans-back-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074254/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable woman's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981754/tattoo-mockup-editable-womans-back-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074234/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseGold and black spiritual collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791662/gold-and-black-spiritual-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075462/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licensePoster editable mockup, tattooed man holding signhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415530/poster-editable-mockup-tattooed-man-holding-signView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066729/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license