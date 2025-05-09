Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedoganimalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingspetphotoJug (c. 1937) by Yolande DelasserOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 880 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3005 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBrown coquette dog, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381430/brown-coquette-dog-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074204/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coquette dog design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286348/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075495/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseDog quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630657/dog-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075496/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coquette dog design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298435/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView licenseHarvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075168/harvester-jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseAdopt don't shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956937/adopt-dont-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076136/pa-german-pitcher-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licensePet shelter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12982761/pet-shelter-instagram-post-templateView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075561/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969132/support-poster-templateView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075407/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630634/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075576/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseDress up your pet day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597386/dress-your-pet-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075497/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coquette dog design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286347/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075552/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licensePet store Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650781/pet-store-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075564/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074244/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseDog shampoo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052559/dog-shampoo-blog-banner-templateView licenseHarvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075163/harvester-jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696171/animal-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074185/crock-c-19371938-yolande-delasser-and-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseDog walking benefits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956454/dog-walking-benefits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania German Puzzle Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080961/pennsylvania-german-puzzle-jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseDog grooming voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14405810/dog-grooming-voucher-templateView licenseJug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075525/jug-probably-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseDog shelter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956272/dog-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075570/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseDog guide poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13839187/dog-guide-poster-templateView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086193/jug-c-1940-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969109/support-facebook-story-templateView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075582/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653647/support-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074234/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license