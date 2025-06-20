rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagphoto
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596449/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075496/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Jug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075525/jug-probably-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074234/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Sea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable design
Sea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Harvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Harvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075168/harvester-jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster Instagram story template, editable text
Giveaway poster Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681079/giveaway-poster-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Pa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076136/pa-german-pitcher-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster Instagram post template, editable text
Giveaway poster Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681086/giveaway-poster-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075561/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Private jet poster template, editable text and design
Private jet poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597131/private-jet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075552/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Home remote work poster template, editable text and design
Home remote work poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597145/home-remote-work-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075407/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074193/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542152/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075497/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542131/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066707/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster blog banner template, editable text
Giveaway poster blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681082/giveaway-poster-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Gemel Bottle (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Gemel Bottle (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066119/gemel-bottle-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Grow your career Instagram post template, editable text
Grow your career Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596659/grow-your-career-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066735/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Grow your career poster template, editable text and design
Grow your career poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703510/grow-your-career-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Grotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Grotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066236/grotesque-jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Flask (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Flask (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066001/flask-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Education campaign Instagram post template, editable text
Education campaign Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596689/education-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1940) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086193/jug-c-1940-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074208/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Ring Bottle (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Ring Bottle (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070580/ring-bottle-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075565/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066736/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license