Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmilkdrinkphotobottleJug (c. 1937) by Yolande DelasserOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 910 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3107 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable dairy products background, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12349838/editable-dairy-products-background-food-digital-artView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075496/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products png element, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415950/editable-dairy-products-png-element-food-digital-artView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074224/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086193/jug-c-1940-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products background, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415978/editable-dairy-products-background-food-digital-artView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075451/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074208/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseBaking ingredients & tool illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949973/baking-ingredients-tool-illustration-editable-designView licenseHarvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075168/harvester-jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511060/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075565/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseGlass of milk computer wallpaper, dairy drink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9562052/glass-milk-computer-wallpaper-dairy-drink-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076136/pa-german-pitcher-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseBaking ingredients & tool illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954480/baking-ingredients-tool-illustration-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075561/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseBaking ingredients & tool png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962352/baking-ingredients-tool-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075497/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511034/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075407/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseMilk and chocolate png sticker, drink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533849/milk-and-chocolate-png-sticker-drink-illustration-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080427/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseMilk and chocolate, drink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9562059/milk-and-chocolate-drink-illustration-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075552/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseMilk and chocolate, drink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533712/milk-and-chocolate-drink-illustration-editable-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075455/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseGlass of milk HD wallpaper, drink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362674/glass-milk-wallpaper-drink-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074204/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseBaking ingredients & tool illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949913/baking-ingredients-tool-illustration-editable-designView licenseButter Churn (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064457/butter-churn-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseBaking ingredients & tool illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951857/baking-ingredients-tool-illustration-editable-designView licenseJar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066639/jar-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseGlass of milk background, drink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361720/glass-milk-background-drink-illustration-editable-designView licenseHarvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075163/harvester-jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseGlass of milk background, drink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362588/glass-milk-background-drink-illustration-editable-designView licenseJug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075525/jug-probably-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734889/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074244/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license