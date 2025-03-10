rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmilkdrinkphotobottle
Editable dairy products background, food digital art
Editable dairy products background, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12349838/editable-dairy-products-background-food-digital-artView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075496/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products png element, food digital art
Editable dairy products png element, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415950/editable-dairy-products-png-element-food-digital-artView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074224/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products, food digital art
Editable dairy products, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1940) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086193/jug-c-1940-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products background, food digital art
Editable dairy products background, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415978/editable-dairy-products-background-food-digital-artView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075451/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074208/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Baking ingredients & tool illustration, editable design
Baking ingredients & tool illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949973/baking-ingredients-tool-illustration-editable-designView license
Harvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Harvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075168/harvester-jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products, food digital art
Editable dairy products, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511060/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075565/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Glass of milk computer wallpaper, dairy drink illustration, editable design
Glass of milk computer wallpaper, dairy drink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9562052/glass-milk-computer-wallpaper-dairy-drink-illustration-editable-designView license
Pa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Pa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076136/pa-german-pitcher-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Baking ingredients & tool illustration, editable design
Baking ingredients & tool illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954480/baking-ingredients-tool-illustration-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075561/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Baking ingredients & tool png illustration, editable design
Baking ingredients & tool png illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962352/baking-ingredients-tool-png-illustration-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075497/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511034/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075407/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Milk and chocolate png sticker, drink illustration, editable design
Milk and chocolate png sticker, drink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533849/milk-and-chocolate-png-sticker-drink-illustration-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080427/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Milk and chocolate, drink illustration, editable design
Milk and chocolate, drink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9562059/milk-and-chocolate-drink-illustration-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075552/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Milk and chocolate, drink illustration, editable design
Milk and chocolate, drink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533712/milk-and-chocolate-drink-illustration-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075455/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Glass of milk HD wallpaper, drink illustration, editable design
Glass of milk HD wallpaper, drink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362674/glass-milk-wallpaper-drink-illustration-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074204/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Baking ingredients & tool illustration, editable design
Baking ingredients & tool illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949913/baking-ingredients-tool-illustration-editable-designView license
Butter Churn (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Butter Churn (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064457/butter-churn-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Baking ingredients & tool illustration, editable design
Baking ingredients & tool illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951857/baking-ingredients-tool-illustration-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066639/jar-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Glass of milk background, drink illustration, editable design
Glass of milk background, drink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361720/glass-milk-background-drink-illustration-editable-designView license
Harvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Harvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075163/harvester-jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Glass of milk background, drink illustration, editable design
Glass of milk background, drink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362588/glass-milk-background-drink-illustration-editable-designView license
Jug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075525/jug-probably-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
World milk day Instagram story template
World milk day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734889/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074244/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license