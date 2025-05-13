rawpixel
Knitted Doll "Duke" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Knitted Doll with Flag (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075613/knitted-doll-with-flag-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pioneer Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076411/pioneer-doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Witches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474800/witches-halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074368/doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072797/negro-bride-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474144/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rag Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076705/rag-doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079622/doll-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Puppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076604/puppet-with-opera-glass-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Introducung baby Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060834/introducung-baby-facebook-post-templateView license
Minstrel Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075862/minstrel-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474420/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Puppet - "Clown on a Tear" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076585/puppet-clown-tear-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Rainy season insurance event poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543068/rainy-season-insurance-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ranch Chair (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076725/ranch-chair-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Love angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663570/love-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Rag Doll (c. 1936) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068229/rag-doll-c-1936-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Back to school Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473252/back-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Monstrance (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075921/monstrance-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView license
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Family fun day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473407/family-fun-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075005/girls-dress-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Volunteer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473398/volunteer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Humpty Dumpty (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082065/toy-bank-humpty-dumpty-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Halloween sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528088/halloween-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Marionette (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080573/marionette-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Charity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473254/charity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Carved Wooden Indian (1935/1942) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059478/carved-wooden-indian-19351942-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597838/bedtime-stories-instagram-story-templateView license
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072865/applique-quilt-friendship-quilt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Children's book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView license
Man's Work Shirt (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075783/mans-work-shirt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Joining forces blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473307/joining-forces-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081741/spur-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license