Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagelacegladys c parkerfacepersonartvintagepublic domainclothingLace Cap (c. 1937) by Gladys C ParkerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 851 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2904 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072876/babys-bonnet-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmbroidery (1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074692/embroidery-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Cape (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073637/childs-cape-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNight Cap (c. 1940) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086427/night-cap-c-1940-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseBull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Eva Noehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075187/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChemise (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073585/chemise-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Eva Noehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075197/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain licenseData analytics team leader profile Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14579703/data-analytics-team-leader-profile-instagram-post-templateView licenseCap (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073384/cap-c-1937-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePoke Bonnet (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076508/poke-bonnet-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073056/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574658/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073063/bonnet-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's empowerment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073055/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseBetter together always Instagram story template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956578/better-together-always-instagram-story-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseQuaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076597/quakers-baby-bonnet-c-1937-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNight Cap (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084069/night-cap-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073073/bonnet-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076013/opera-hood-c-1937-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCap (1935/1942) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059391/cap-19351942-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license