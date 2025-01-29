rawpixel
Lace Cap (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Baby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Embroidery (1937) by Edith Magnette
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Child's Cape (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Night Cap (c. 1940) by Lillian Causey
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
Chemise (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
Cap (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Poke Bonnet (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Quaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausser
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Night Cap (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Richard Taylor
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cap (1935/1942) by Jessie M Benge
