rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Knife Box (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifeboxphoto
Wooden fork and spoon editable mockup element
Wooden fork and spoon editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600816/wooden-fork-and-spoon-editable-mockup-elementView license
Woodcarving (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Woodcarving (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078253/woodcarving-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView license
Windsor Desk Armchair (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Windsor Desk Armchair (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078209/windsor-desk-armchair-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView license
Doll--"Betsy" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll--"Betsy" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074387/doll-betsy-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Mascara box mockup, editable design
Mascara box mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13323062/mascara-box-mockup-editable-designView license
Boy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Boy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073168/boy-doll-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candle Snuffer, Trimmer & Tray (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Candle Snuffer, Trimmer & Tray (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073320/candle-snuffer-trimmer-tray-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Forest paper craft illustration editable design
Forest paper craft illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233861/forest-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView license
Doll - "Abigail" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Abigail" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074398/doll-abigail-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Wooden crafts Instagram post template, editable text
Wooden crafts Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495032/wooden-crafts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Hepzabah" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Hepzabah" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074419/doll-hepzabah-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Woodworking workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Woodworking workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596604/woodworking-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Wedding gift box aesthetic remix
Wedding gift box aesthetic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803985/wedding-gift-box-aesthetic-remixView license
Doll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074414/doll-lily-may-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Forest vibes poster template, editable text and design
Forest vibes poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474772/forest-vibes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text
Art class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Doll: "Camela" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll: "Camela" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074370/doll-camela-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template, editable text
Painting class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076353/pewter-teapot-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Embroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Embroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074704/embroidery-needlepoint-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
"General Cass Table" (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
"General Cass Table" (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064015/general-cass-table-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Forest vibes Instagram story template, editable text
Forest vibes Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474832/forest-vibes-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073733/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Forest vibes blog banner template, editable text
Forest vibes blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474919/forest-vibes-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Dressing Table (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
Dressing Table (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065808/dressing-table-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978463/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Tobacco Box Cover (c. 1937) by Eugene C Miller
Tobacco Box Cover (c. 1937) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077677/tobacco-box-cover-c-1937-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
Party invitation poster template, editable text
Party invitation poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714102/party-invitation-poster-template-editable-textView license
Secretary Desk (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
Secretary Desk (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070744/secretary-desk-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license