Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsrockchairladderLadder Rock Chair (1937) by John SullivanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 843 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2878 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChair (c. 1937) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073530/chair-c-1937-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076781/rocking-chair-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChair (c. 1937) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073540/chair-c-1937-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseCarved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073432/carved-side-chair-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15600821/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077118/side-chair-c-1937-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072875/armchair-c-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction site png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713380/construction-site-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseChair (1937) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073528/chair-1937-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseChair (1937) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073548/chair-1937-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073517/chair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseChair (1937) by Arsen Maralianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073508/chair-1937-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain licenseVacation time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377721/vacation-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWindsor Chair (1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078218/windsor-chair-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTilt Top Table (1937) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077630/tilt-top-table-1937-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513889/flower-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseGardening for beginners poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653424/gardening-for-beginners-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRocking chair (1939) by Orison Daedahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084446/rocking-chair-1939-orison-daedaFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseArmchair (1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064159/armchair-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670389/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseChair (1941) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087473/chair-1941-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseQueen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088665/queen-anne-chair-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseGardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513748/gardening-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArmchair (1936) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064164/armchair-1936-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity garden week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513770/community-garden-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEarly Dayton Chair (c. 1937) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074625/early-dayton-chair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame customizable mockup, living room decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824661/photo-frame-customizable-mockup-living-room-decorView licenseQueen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076624/queen-anne-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license