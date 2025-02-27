rawpixel
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Coquette bow ribbon element set, customizable design
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Better together always Instagram story template, aesthetic editable design
Calash (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Baby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Lace Cap (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
Autumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable design
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Autumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable design
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
Cap (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
Night Cap (c. 1940) by Lillian Causey
Black coquette, editable design element set
Night Cap (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
Child's Cape (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Embroidery (1937) by Edith Magnette
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wedding Shoe (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Black coquette, editable design element set
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Ask me Facebook post template
Settee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Quaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausser
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
