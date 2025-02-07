Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglasspurplelampphotoLamp (c. 1937) by John DanaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 924 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3153 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPhoto frames mockup, editable Gustave Caillebotte's paintings on the wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903585/photo-frames-mockup-editable-gustave-caillebottes-paintings-the-wallView licenseSperm Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081726/sperm-oil-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseDark Gothic spiritual illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594605/dark-gothic-spiritual-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseVase (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087062/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSperm Oil Lamp (1935/1942) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063290/sperm-oil-lamp-19351942-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLamp (1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066903/lamp-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseFloral essence poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704377/floral-essence-poster-template-and-designView licenseTumbler (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077799/tumbler-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licensePerfume poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704380/perfume-poster-template-and-designView licenseChristmas Light (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073713/christmas-light-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licensePastel glass stain background, white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9261630/pastel-glass-stain-background-white-editable-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077512/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licensePastel glass stain background, white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327825/pastel-glass-stain-background-white-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064577/candlestick-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18991370/love-quote-instagram-post-template-cute-hand-drawn-editable-designView licenseGlass (1935/1942) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060712/glass-19351942-john-danaFree Image from public domain licensePastel glass stain computer wallpaper, white background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9340227/pastel-glass-stain-computer-wallpaper-white-background-editable-designView licenseSpark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081720/spark-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseMarine life poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614720/marine-life-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseLucky plants poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040046/lucky-plants-poster-templateView licenseLamp (1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080496/lamp-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909649/photo-frame-mockup-editable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseAmber Jar (Blown) (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072826/amber-jar-blown-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Summer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167041/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072274/vase-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671303/premium-perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077849/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591263/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseIridescent Jar (c. 1937) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075340/iridescent-jar-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseHerbal essence poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750916/herbal-essence-poster-templateView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086894/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseFresh flowers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563628/fresh-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071961/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDecanter (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074293/decanter-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseChristmas Light (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065029/christmas-light-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license