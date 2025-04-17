rawpixel
Lamp (c. 1937) by A Zaidenberg
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Ruby Vase (c. 1936) by Edward White
Ruby Vase (c. 1936) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070610/ruby-vase-c-1936-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Pewter Deep Plate (c. 1937) by Hester Duany
Pewter Deep Plate (c. 1937) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076329/pewter-deep-plate-c-1937-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Patch Boxes of Kentucky Rifles (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Patch Boxes of Kentucky Rifles (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076248/patch-boxes-kentucky-rifles-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Lamp (1935/1942) by Carl Weiss
Lamp (1935/1942) by Carl Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069240/lamp-19351942-carl-weissFree Image from public domain license
Top 10 restaurant flyer template, editable text
Top 10 restaurant flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786806/top-restaurant-flyer-template-editable-textView license
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli and Hazel Sheckler
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli and Hazel Sheckler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085444/bit-c-1940-regli-and-hazel-shecklerFree Image from public domain license
Quality checked Instagram post template
Quality checked Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView license
Zoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078406/zoar-whetstone-case-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076132/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Pennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076289/pennsylvania-german-toy-dachshund-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Spanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Spanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077340/spanish-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Porcelain plate mockup, editable design
Porcelain plate mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348803/porcelain-plate-mockup-editable-designView license
Fireman's Trumpet (c. 1937) by Florence Hastings
Fireman's Trumpet (c. 1937) by Florence Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074805/firemans-trumpet-c-1937-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521803/dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Candle Holder (c. 1939) by W J Goodacre
Candle Holder (c. 1939) by W J Goodacre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082879/candle-holder-c-1939-goodacreFree Image from public domain license
Menu card mockup, editable design
Menu card mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14848838/menu-card-mockup-editable-designView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076130/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521820/dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085435/bit-c-1940-regliFree Image from public domain license
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075244/hitching-post-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView license
Trumpet Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Trumpet Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072212/trumpet-glass-vase-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Gala night Instagram post template, editable text
Gala night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528196/gala-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Harry G Aberdeen
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Harry G Aberdeen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073306/candle-holder-c-1937-harry-aberdeenFree Image from public domain license
Brewery's beer fest poster template, editable text and design
Brewery's beer fest poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12648555/brewerys-beer-fest-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cancelling Machine (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Cancelling Machine (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079004/cancelling-machine-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
Retro bauhaus baby dish editable mockup element
Retro bauhaus baby dish editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11304426/retro-bauhaus-baby-dish-editable-mockup-elementView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Jenny Almgren
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Jenny Almgren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080943/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-jenny-almgrenFree Image from public domain license