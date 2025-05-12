rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lantern (1937) by Marie Famularo
Save
Edit Image
lampartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationdrawingsketch
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Candle Mold (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
Candle Mold (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073308/candle-mold-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Hanukkah poster template and design
Hanukkah poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704753/hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView license
Fire Shovel (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
Fire Shovel (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074827/fire-shovel-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fire Shovel (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
Fire Shovel (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074850/fire-shovel-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Mirror (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
Mirror (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075884/mirror-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Lamp Bracket (1936) by Marie Famularo
Lamp Bracket (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066929/lamp-bracket-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Embroidered Collar (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
Embroidered Collar (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074673/embroidered-collar-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Honey Dish (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Honey Dish (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066390/honey-dish-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538005/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sandwich Glass (1936) by Marie Famularo
Sandwich Glass (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070675/sandwich-glass-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563253/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080312/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499709/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Doll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065521/doll-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542594/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Candle Mold (1937) by Marie Famularo
Candle Mold (1937) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073325/candle-mold-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Infant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080289/infants-cap-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vase (1936) by Marie Famularo
Vase (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072289/vase-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Anxiety Instagram post template, cool editable design
Anxiety Instagram post template, cool editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18113812/anxiety-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Happy Hanukkah Instagram post template
Happy Hanukkah Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073686/happy-hanukkah-instagram-post-templateView license
Collar (1936) by Marie Famularo
Collar (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065170/collar-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511355/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Lace Edging (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Lace Edging (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080456/lace-edging-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Happy Hanukkah poster template and design
Happy Hanukkah poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704726/happy-hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView license
Hoop Skirt (c. 1937) by Esther Hansen
Hoop Skirt (c. 1937) by Esther Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075277/hoop-skirt-c-1937-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait Case (1935/1942) by Marie Famularo
Portrait Case (1935/1942) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061964/portrait-case-19351942-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Romantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange tones
Romantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092495/romantic-wine-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080314/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066323/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license