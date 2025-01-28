Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingslampphotolanternantiqueLantern (c. 1937) by Earl ButlinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 748 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2553 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaker's Table (c. 1937) by Earl Butlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072929/bakers-table-c-1937-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lantern element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002673/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView licenseHinge (c. 1938) by Earl Butlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080234/hinge-c-1938-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain licenseArabic lantern element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002654/arabic-lantern-element-set-editable-designView licenseBrass Lantern (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069986/brass-lantern-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lantern element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002658/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView licenseEconomy Square Oil Lantern (1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074661/economy-square-oil-lantern-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lantern element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002675/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView licenseFoot Warmer (c. 1937) by William Paul Childershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074948/foot-warmer-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lantern element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002655/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView licenseFood Chopper (c. 1938) by Earl Butlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079972/food-chopper-c-1938-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lantern element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002656/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView licenseLantern (c. 1936) by John Osterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066928/lantern-c-1936-john-osterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lantern element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002678/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView licenseWardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licensePray for good Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537433/pray-for-good-instagram-post-templateView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073621/chest-drawers-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseArabic lantern element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002670/arabic-lantern-element-set-editable-designView licenseRoasing Oven (c. 1937) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076774/roasing-oven-c-1937-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseArabic lantern element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002652/arabic-lantern-element-set-editable-designView licenseChild's Desk (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073644/childs-desk-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseArabic lantern element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002672/arabic-lantern-element-set-editable-designView licenseDoll Furniture - Sideboard (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074441/doll-furniture-sideboard-c-1937-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lantern element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002795/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView licenseMail Box (c. 1937) by Marjorie Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075745/mail-box-c-1937-marjorie-leeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lantern element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002674/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView licenseSecretary (c. 1937) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076890/secretary-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lantern element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002657/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView licenseFragment from Original Architrave of Mission Church Facade (c. 1937) by W J Goodacrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074960/image-wood-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseBlessed Eid poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064649/blessed-eid-poster-templateView licenseChina Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEid Kareem Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537410/eid-kareem-instagram-post-templateView licenseToleware Ink Stand (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077685/toleware-ink-stand-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Chinese new year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586846/happy-chinese-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChild's Sled (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073727/childs-sled-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePenitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076295/penitente-processional-lantern-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473563/happy-chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMonstrance (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075921/monstrance-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license