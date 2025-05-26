Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotobottleLantern (c. 1937) by Harry GrossenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 951 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3245 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licensePewter Syrup Jug (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076361/pewter-syrup-jug-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596642/cleaning-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePewter Syrup Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076358/pewter-syrup-jar-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596990/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePewter Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076330/pewter-coffee-pot-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass Camphene Lamp (c. 1937) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075023/glass-camphene-lamp-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licensePetticoat Lamp (c. 1937) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076309/petticoat-lamp-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTin Teapot (c. 1939) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084902/tin-teapot-c-1939-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseButter Churn (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073250/butter-churn-c-1937-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseToleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082019/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWick Lamp (c. 1938) by Frank Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082310/wick-lamp-c-1938-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful protest in downtown Kansas Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914779/peaceful-protest-downtown-kansas-cityView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076432/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful protest in downtown Kansas Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914780/peaceful-protest-downtown-kansas-cityView licenseStove (c. 1937) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077481/stove-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077688/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCopper Kettle (1937) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073995/copper-kettle-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseMolasses Jug (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075918/molasses-jug-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseOne Gallon Jug (1935/1942) by A R Tolmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061411/one-gallon-jug-19351942-tolmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084115/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080508/lantern-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseZoar Tin Coffee Pot and Pail (c. 1938) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082457/zoar-tin-coffee-pot-and-pail-c-1938-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShirtwaist (c. 1937) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077066/shirtwaist-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseBaby's Feeding Bottle (c. 1937) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072892/babys-feeding-bottle-c-1937-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license