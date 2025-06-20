rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lard Lamp (c. 1937) by Max Soltmann
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartpublic domainpaintingsglasslampphoto
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1937) by Max Soltmann
Pa. German Plate (c. 1937) by Max Soltmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076128/pa-german-plate-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Jar with Cover (c. 1937) by Max Soltmann
Pa. German Jar with Cover (c. 1937) by Max Soltmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076114/pa-german-jar-with-cover-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Cup and Saucer (1937) by Max Soltmann
Pa. German Cup and Saucer (1937) by Max Soltmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076081/pa-german-cup-and-saucer-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563280/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Toleware Tin Cannister (c. 1937) by Max Soltmann
Toleware Tin Cannister (c. 1937) by Max Soltmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077686/toleware-tin-cannister-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Zoar Fat Lamp (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Fat Lamp (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078384/zoar-fat-lamp-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077853/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499709/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Spoon Holder (c. 1939) by May Hays
Spoon Holder (c. 1939) by May Hays
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084731/spoon-holder-c-1939-may-haysFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563282/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077516/sugar-bowl-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563253/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Goblet (c. 1937) by Charles Garjian
Goblet (c. 1937) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075042/goblet-c-1937-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511355/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Tinsel Picture (c. 1937) by George File
Tinsel Picture (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077649/tinsel-picture-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Global warming background, penguin in a bottle digital painting
Global warming background, penguin in a bottle digital painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043926/global-warming-background-penguin-bottle-digital-paintingView license
Pa. German Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Max Soltmann
Pa. German Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Max Soltmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067404/pa-german-pie-dish-c-1936-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bottle (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Bottle (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073122/bottle-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596990/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Frosted Glass (c. 1937) by Edward White
Frosted Glass (c. 1937) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074972/frosted-glass-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542152/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Lawrence Phillips
Lamp (c. 1940) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086224/lamp-c-1940-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Iridescent Jar (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
Iridescent Jar (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075340/iridescent-jar-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Max Soltmann
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Max Soltmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076425/pitcher-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain license
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542131/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Pa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080812/pa-german-gravy-boat-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Islamic new year Facebook story template
Islamic new year Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517188/islamic-new-year-facebook-story-templateView license
Amber Jar (Blown) (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Amber Jar (Blown) (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072826/amber-jar-blown-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Tropical paradise Instagram post template, editable design
Tropical paradise Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14674111/tropical-paradise-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Michael J Miceli
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Michael J Miceli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077492/sugar-bowl-c-1937-michael-miceliFree Image from public domain license
Tropical fruit Instagram post template, editable design
Tropical fruit Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686775/tropical-fruit-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license