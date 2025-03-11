rawpixel
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Lace Scarf (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Watercolor red rose pattern background, editable flower design
Sampler (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Red rose desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor flower design
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Red rose pattern, editable watercolor flower design
Sampler (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Hokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Valentine's flower border HD wallpaper, pink roses background, editable design
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Watercolor pink peony desktop wallpaper, editable flower design
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Orange orchid pattern, editable watercolor flower design
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Watercolor orange orchid desktop wallpaper, editable flower design
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
Pink peony pattern background, editable watercolor flower design
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Pink peony pattern, editable watercolor flower design
Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Pink peony pattern, editable watercolor flower design
Quilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Pink peony desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor flower design
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Watercolor pink peony pattern background, editable flower design
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
