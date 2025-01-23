rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagbabysphoto
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Printed Linen (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Printed Linen (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076573/printed-linen-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596449/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
Pillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076398/pillow-sampler-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597671/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster Instagram story template, editable text
Giveaway poster Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681079/giveaway-poster-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Baby care Instagram post template, editable text
Baby care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597022/baby-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster Instagram post template, editable text
Giveaway poster Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681086/giveaway-poster-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588111/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fragment of Bed Curtain (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Fragment of Bed Curtain (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074955/fragment-bed-curtain-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid with trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid with trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589340/shopping-cupid-with-trolley-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet - Pine Tree Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Coverlet - Pine Tree Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074097/coverlet-pine-tree-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
It's a boy poster template, editable text and design
It's a boy poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703102/its-boy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073719/chintz-border-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582935/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075264/hooked-rug-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Fashion sale poster template, editable text and design
Fashion sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596925/fashion-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster blog banner template, editable text
Giveaway poster blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681082/giveaway-poster-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Embroidered Purse (c. 1941) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Embroidered Purse (c. 1941) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087735/embroidered-purse-c-1941-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid with trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid with trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588165/shopping-cupid-with-trolley-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid png trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid png trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588129/shopping-cupid-png-trolley-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Infant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Infant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075326/infants-quilt-detail-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Toy shop Instagram post template, editable text
Toy shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597678/toy-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075045/glazed-chintz-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
It's a boy editable social media design, editable text
It's a boy editable social media design, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597050/its-boy-editable-social-media-design-editable-textView license
Tablecloth (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Tablecloth (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077570/tablecloth-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid with trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid with trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589336/shopping-cupid-with-trolley-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Economy Red Handkerchief (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Red Handkerchief (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079809/economy-red-handkerchief-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Oh Baby
Oh Baby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14808458/babyView license
Colcha (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
Colcha (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073947/colcha-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Chair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
Chair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073575/chair-seat-c-1937-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license