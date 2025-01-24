rawpixel
Lintel, over Cemetery Gateway (1937) by Albert Pratt
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Wall and Ceiling Decorations (1936) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072362/wall-and-ceiling-decorations-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111675/christmas-church-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1939) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085108/wall-painting-reredos-1939-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Wall Paper and Border (1937) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077983/wall-paper-and-border-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186012/christmas-embroidery-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496656/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Altar, San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070970/side-altar-san-luis-rey-mission-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710091/christian-community-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Sanctum, Carved from Wood (1937) by Alexander Chudom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076860/sanctum-carved-from-wood-1937-alexander-chudomFree Image from public domain license
Christian community blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710047/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Church Service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428111/church-service-poster-templateView license
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085094/wall-painting-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Worship service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495708/worship-service-poster-templateView license
Crucifix (c. 1936) by Juanita Donahoo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065341/crucifix-c-1936-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView license
Santos Retablos (1936) by Maude Valle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070698/santos-retablos-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain license
Funeral service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12897756/funeral-service-poster-templateView license
Wall Painting (1938) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082175/wall-painting-1938-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Youth bible school poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428155/youth-bible-school-poster-templateView license
Side Chair (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071037/side-chair-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Religious faith Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827329/religious-faith-instagram-post-templateView license
Panel - Cross and Drapes (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061543/panel-cross-and-drapes-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569405/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085090/wall-painting-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111664/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Baptismal Font with Top (c. 1936) by George Seideneck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064219/baptismal-font-with-top-c-1936-george-seideneckFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067339/pa-german-chest-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824130/church-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Design for a Wall of a Music Room [recto] by Italian 18th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016057/design-for-wall-music-room-recto-italian-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Backdrop for Vaudeville Stage (c. 1938) by Nicholas Zupa and Perkins Harnly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078531/backdrop-for-vaudeville-stage-c-1938-nicholas-zupa-and-perkins-harnlyFree Image from public domain license