rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorlacepublic domaintablepaintingsbagcloth
New collection poster template
New collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076676/quilt-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template
New collection Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView license
Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075715/linen-towel-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Linen - Red Border with Sunflower (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen - Red Border with Sunflower (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075712/linen-red-border-with-sunflower-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
New collection blog banner template
New collection blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284557/new-collection-blog-banner-templateView license
Coverlet - Pine Tree Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Coverlet - Pine Tree Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074097/coverlet-pine-tree-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541630/image-flower-frame-circleView license
Mat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Mat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075804/mat-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Fashion design course Instagram post template, editable text
Fashion design course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597738/fashion-design-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Stylish Instagram post template
Stylish Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438447/stylish-instagram-post-templateView license
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080861/padded-quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Fashion guide poster template, editable text and design
Fashion guide poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596936/fashion-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079551/darned-collar-pattern-embroidery-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Metropolitan fashion poster template
Metropolitan fashion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740468/metropolitan-fashion-poster-templateView license
Salt Shaker (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Salt Shaker (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076831/salt-shaker-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145805/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Couple outfits poster template, editable text and design
Couple outfits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596603/couple-outfits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crochet (c. 1937) by William Parkinson
Crochet (c. 1937) by William Parkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074171/crochet-c-1937-william-parkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Sale Instagram post template, editable text
Sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597719/sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066959/linen-towel-flower-design-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Exclusive collection, editable poster template design
Exclusive collection, editable poster template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22542266/exclusive-collection-editable-customizable-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075264/hooked-rug-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531757/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barks
Beaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072984/beaded-bag-c-1937-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
Open donation Instagram post template, editable text
Open donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597160/open-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Vase (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077851/vase-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531776/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Pin Cushion (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Pin Cushion (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080994/pin-cushion-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands poster template, editable text and design
Designer brands poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498796/designer-brands-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shawl (Plaid) (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Shawl (Plaid) (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077025/shawl-plaid-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075708/linen-towel-brown-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands Instagram post template
Designer brands Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731908/designer-brands-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands Instagram story template
Designer brands Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731910/designer-brands-instagram-story-templateView license
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075192/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain license