Linen - Red Border with Sunflower (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Editable tote bag mockup, reusable product design
Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Summer specials Instagram post template
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Summer sale Instagram post template
Coverlet - Pine Tree Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Happy Easter Instagram post template
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Shawl (Plaid) (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Mat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Easter time Instagram post template
Salt Shaker (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Sampler (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Linen (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Woven Napkin (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Van Gogh's sunflower background, remixed by rawpixel
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Shine like a sunflower mobile wallpaper template, editable design
Chest (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Van Gogh's sunflower pink background, remixed by rawpixel
Piano Decoration (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
Van Gogh's sunflower pink background, remixed by rawpixel
Purse (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
