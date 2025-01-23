rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbaglinenphoto
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Linen - Red Border with Sunflower (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen - Red Border with Sunflower (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075712/linen-red-border-with-sunflower-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Elegant linen drawstring bag mockup, customizable design
Elegant linen drawstring bag mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21529880/elegant-linen-drawstring-bag-mockup-customizable-designView license
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075707/linen-table-cloth-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Chinese language book cover template
Chinese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076676/quilt-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718142/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066959/linen-towel-flower-design-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075708/linen-towel-brown-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet - Pine Tree Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Coverlet - Pine Tree Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074097/coverlet-pine-tree-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView license
Shawl (Plaid) (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Shawl (Plaid) (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077025/shawl-plaid-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template
New collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView license
Mat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Mat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075804/mat-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Big sale Instagram post template
Big sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717055/big-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236536/sandwich-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Piano Decoration (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
Piano Decoration (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067838/piano-decoration-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Sampler (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
Sampler (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070663/sampler-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template
New collection Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074082/coverlet-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView license
Salt Shaker (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Salt Shaker (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076831/salt-shaker-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707520/shipping-orders-colorful-editable-designView license
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079551/darned-collar-pattern-embroidery-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076477/plaid-homespun-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597468/couples-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Green duffle bag mockup, editable design
Green duffle bag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13200673/green-duffle-bag-mockup-editable-designView license
Purse (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
Purse (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076600/purse-c-1937-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain license
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596455/cooking-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bag (c. 1937) by Gene Luedke
Bag (c. 1937) by Gene Luedke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072909/bag-c-1937-gene-luedkeFree Image from public domain license