rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Loop Earring (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsjewelryphotonecklace
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Loop Earrings (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Loop Earrings (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075735/loop-earrings-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bracelet (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Bracelet (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073173/bracelet-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Earrings and Brooch (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Earrings and Brooch (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074629/earrings-and-brooch-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Brooch (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073183/brooch-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195203/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Pin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Pin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076419/pin-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Comb (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Comb (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073958/comb-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202883/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Cross Necklace (1935/1942) by Tulita Westfall
Cross Necklace (1935/1942) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059949/cross-necklace-19351942-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347196/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076787/rocking-chair-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Woman in park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Woman in park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465716/woman-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Lighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romano
Lighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080532/lighter-mecha-for-flint-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421314/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Horse Watch Fob (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Horse Watch Fob (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075296/horse-watch-fob-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Woman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Woman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10309017/woman-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Oval Pin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Oval Pin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076015/oval-pin-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
The Age of Empire editable Facebook post template with portrait of Her Majesty Queen Victoria
The Age of Empire editable Facebook post template with portrait of Her Majesty Queen Victoria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23064445/image-crown-face-personView license
Bird Stick Pin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Bird Stick Pin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073023/bird-stick-pin-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView license
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075085/group-hair-jewelry-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912757/business-partners-shaking-hands-agreementView license
Hair Jewelry (c. 1940) by Douglas Campbell
Hair Jewelry (c. 1940) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085997/hair-jewelry-c-1940-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Two businesswomen working together
Two businesswomen working together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14910093/two-businesswomen-working-togetherView license
Spanish Cinch (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Spanish Cinch (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077339/spanish-cinch-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Analog film club poster template, editable text and design
Analog film club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598175/analog-film-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Detail - Top of Confessional (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
Detail - Top of Confessional (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074337/detail-top-confessional-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Pearl Pin (1935/1942) by Tulita Westfall
Pearl Pin (1935/1942) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061606/pearl-pin-19351942-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Mourning Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Mourning Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075932/mourning-ring-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347219/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Earrings (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Earrings (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074623/earrings-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Bridle (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Bridle (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073180/bridle-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license