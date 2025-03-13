rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Locket (c. 1937) by Edward White
Save
Edit Image
public domain jewelryinkvintage patterns public domainjewelry public domainpatternwatercolorvintagegold
Gold heart border background, editable design
Gold heart border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009115/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView license
Kettle Ring (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
Kettle Ring (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080441/kettle-ring-c-1938-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border background, editable design
Gold heart border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12208253/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView license
Brooch (c. 1937) by Walter W Jennings
Brooch (c. 1937) by Walter W Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073213/brooch-c-1937-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border background, editable design
Gold heart border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617496/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView license
Dulcimer (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Dulcimer (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074606/dulcimer-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border background, editable design
Gold heart border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617160/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView license
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075085/group-hair-jewelry-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border, editable background design
Gold heart border, editable background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617638/gold-heart-border-editable-background-designView license
Dulcimer (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Dulcimer (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074605/dulcimer-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border, editable background design
Gold heart border, editable background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009068/gold-heart-border-editable-background-designView license
Keys to John Marshall House (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Keys to John Marshall House (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075605/keys-john-marshall-house-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border background, editable design
Gold heart border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898347/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView license
Dulcimer (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Dulcimer (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074611/dulcimer-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cactus border frame, editable botanical design
Vintage cactus border frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272818/vintage-cactus-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070004/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border background, editable design
Gold heart border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12208203/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView license
Pierced Iron Lantern (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
Pierced Iron Lantern (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067925/pierced-iron-lantern-c-1936-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border, editable background design
Gold heart border, editable background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617495/gold-heart-border-editable-background-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076652/quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668848/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Perfume Bottle (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Perfume Bottle (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067581/perfume-bottle-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border background, editable design
Gold heart border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11842530/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic cactus border frame, editable botanical design
Aesthetic cactus border frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272822/aesthetic-cactus-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border background, editable design
Gold heart border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617122/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView license
Puppet: "Punch" (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Puppet: "Punch" (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076581/puppet-punch-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor heart frame, editable background
Watercolor heart frame, editable background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11845061/watercolor-heart-frame-editable-backgroundView license
Jacket (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Jacket (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075374/jacket-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Editable black and gold magic sticker design element set
Editable black and gold magic sticker design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16038688/editable-black-and-gold-magic-sticker-design-element-setView license
Seal Ring (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Seal Ring (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070723/seal-ring-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Oval gold frame, editable tropical leaf design
Oval gold frame, editable tropical leaf design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971417/oval-gold-frame-editable-tropical-leaf-designView license
Embroidered Collar (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
Embroidered Collar (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074673/embroidered-collar-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Pink watercolor heart, editable background design
Pink watercolor heart, editable background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969707/pink-watercolor-heart-editable-background-designView license
Joe, the Cannibal (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Joe, the Cannibal (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075489/joe-the-cannibal-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView license
Blacksmith's Sign (c. 1941) by W W Zausch
Blacksmith's Sign (c. 1941) by W W Zausch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087348/blacksmiths-sign-c-1941-zauschFree Image from public domain license
Hexagonal gold frame, editable leaf design
Hexagonal gold frame, editable leaf design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824075/hexagonal-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView license
Punch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Punch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076584/punchs-head-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license