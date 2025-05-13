rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Locomotive Bell (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
Save
Edit Image
bell public domainpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotohuman
Flower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable design
Flower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541462/png-flowers-treeView license
Purse (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
Purse (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076600/purse-c-1937-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain license
Christmas bells background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Christmas bells background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775781/christmas-bells-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Needle Case (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
Needle Case (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075959/needle-case-c-1937-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain license
Cinco de mayo poster template
Cinco de mayo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14574920/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView license
Wall Painting, Pineapple Motif (1937) by Ruth Buker
Wall Painting, Pineapple Motif (1937) by Ruth Buker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077927/wall-painting-pineapple-motif-1937-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain license
Christmas bells background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Christmas bells background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775438/christmas-bells-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072814/sambo-hand-puppet-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073631/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jack, the Nimble Juggler (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
Jack, the Nimble Juggler (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075379/jack-the-nimble-juggler-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073638/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Farming vlog Instagram post template
Farming vlog Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704617/farming-vlog-instagram-post-templateView license
Wall Painting, Pineapple (c. 1940) by Ruth Buker
Wall Painting, Pineapple (c. 1940) by Ruth Buker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087094/wall-painting-pineapple-c-1940-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain license
Farm life Instagram post template
Farm life Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704599/farm-life-instagram-post-templateView license
Small Decorated Box (side) (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Small Decorated Box (side) (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077288/small-decorated-box-side-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Hispanic Heritage Month poster template
Hispanic Heritage Month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578214/hispanic-heritage-month-poster-templateView license
Carved Dog's Head (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Carved Dog's Head (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073434/carved-dogs-head-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Perique Tobacco Cutter (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Perique Tobacco Cutter (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076296/perique-tobacco-cutter-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Young America Bank (c. 1937) by Clementine Fossek
Young America Bank (c. 1937) by Clementine Fossek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078374/young-america-bank-c-1937-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Mechanical Bank: Jumping Dog (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
Mechanical Bank: Jumping Dog (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075844/mechanical-bank-jumping-dog-c-1937-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"Belle Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll--"Belle Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074393/doll-belle-hervey-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Foot Stove (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Foot Stove (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074942/foot-stove-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Healthy food poster template
Healthy food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13489700/healthy-food-poster-templateView license
Pincushion (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Pincushion (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076412/pincushion-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas bells iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Christmas bells iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776755/christmas-bells-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pair of Carved Wooden Arms (c. 1937) by John Davis
Pair of Carved Wooden Arms (c. 1937) by John Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076221/pair-carved-wooden-arms-c-1937-john-davisFree Image from public domain license
Christmas bells iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Christmas bells iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776764/christmas-bells-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Nutcracker (c. 1937) by Frank McEntee
Nutcracker (c. 1937) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075999/nutcracker-c-1937-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073097/bootjack-c-1937-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license