rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mail Box (c. 1937) by Marjorie Lee
Save
Edit Image
mailboxartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsboxfire hydrantphoto
Cooking tutorial poster template, editable text and design
Cooking tutorial poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597146/cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mail Box (c. 1937) by Marjorie Lee
Mail Box (c. 1937) by Marjorie Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075749/mail-box-c-1937-marjorie-leeFree Image from public domain license
Birthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable design
Birthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970845/birthday-cake-candles-flat-graphic-set-editable-designView license
Treasure Chest (c. 1937) by Andrew Topolosky
Treasure Chest (c. 1937) by Andrew Topolosky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077765/treasure-chest-c-1937-andrew-topoloskyFree Image from public domain license
Birthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable design
Birthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970843/birthday-cake-candles-flat-graphic-set-editable-designView license
Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074948/foot-warmer-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Quick food recipe poster template, editable text and design
Quick food recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597223/quick-food-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Water Cooler (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Water Cooler (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078072/water-cooler-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Bbq party poster template, editable text and design
Bbq party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591943/bbq-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
University open house Instagram post template, editable text
University open house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597127/university-open-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lantern (c. 1937) by Earl Butlin
Lantern (c. 1937) by Earl Butlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075675/lantern-c-1937-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain license
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591957/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stoneware Churn (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Churn (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077419/stoneware-churn-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Bbq party Instagram post template, editable text
Bbq party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703855/bbq-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073621/chest-drawers-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Bbq party Instagram story template, editable text
Bbq party Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703856/bbq-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Roasing Oven (c. 1937) by Samuel Fineman
Roasing Oven (c. 1937) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076774/roasing-oven-c-1937-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
4th of July Instagram post template, editable text
4th of July Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708337/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075561/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
4th of July Instagram story template, editable text
4th of July Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708375/4th-july-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Child's Desk (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Child's Desk (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073644/childs-desk-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
College open day Instagram post template, editable text
College open day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597110/college-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll Furniture - Sideboard (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
Doll Furniture - Sideboard (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074441/doll-furniture-sideboard-c-1937-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Bbq party blog banner template, editable text
Bbq party blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703854/bbq-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Secretary (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
Secretary (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076890/secretary-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Dim sum Facebook post template
Dim sum Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823884/dim-sum-facebook-post-templateView license
Fragment from Original Architrave of Mission Church Facade (c. 1937) by W J Goodacre
Fragment from Original Architrave of Mission Church Facade (c. 1937) by W J Goodacre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074960/image-wood-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
4th of July blog banner template, editable text
4th of July blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708312/4th-july-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Urban billboard fashion mockup
Urban billboard fashion mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360813/urban-billboard-fashion-mockupView license
Toleware Ink Stand (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Toleware Ink Stand (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077685/toleware-ink-stand-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Ice cream cafe poster template, editable text and design
Ice cream cafe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669065/ice-cream-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Child's Sled (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Child's Sled (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073727/childs-sled-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Smart farming Instagram post template, editable text
Smart farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546891/smart-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Monstrance (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Monstrance (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075921/monstrance-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable variety Facebook post template
Vegetable variety Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932069/vegetable-variety-facebook-post-templateView license
Foot Warmer (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Foot Warmer (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066054/foot-warmer-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Agriculture class Instagram post template, editable text
Agriculture class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546870/agriculture-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Folding Desk (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
Folding Desk (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074921/folding-desk-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license