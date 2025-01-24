rawpixel
Mahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076624/queen-anne-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Carved Oak Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073437/carved-oak-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable office interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11013693/picture-frame-mockup-editable-office-interior-designView license
Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078267/wooden-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Rocker with Black Horse-hair Seat (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076780/rocker-with-black-horse-hair-seat-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Queen Anne Settee (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076641/queen-anne-settee-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Red Plush Morris Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076727/red-plush-morris-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Walnut Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078021/walnut-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073557/chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Vacation package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Victorian Upholstered Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077864/victorian-upholstered-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Handcarved Chair (1937) by Florence Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075106/handcarved-chair-1937-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076788/rocking-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Hitchcock Armchair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075234/hitchcock-armchair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
"The Three Bear's Chairs" (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072812/the-three-bears-chairs-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077282/sleigh-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077285/sleigh-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair with Head Rests (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073576/chair-with-head-rests-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073432/carved-side-chair-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072875/armchair-c-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077118/side-chair-c-1937-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Winter getaway Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-templateView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Bernard Gussow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077119/side-chair-c-1937-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain license