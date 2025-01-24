Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageroseartwatercolourfurnituredesignpublic domainpaintingschairMahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence TruelsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 885 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3021 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseQueen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076624/queen-anne-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCarved Oak Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073437/carved-oak-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable office interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11013693/picture-frame-mockup-editable-office-interior-designView licenseWooden Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078267/wooden-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseRocker with Black Horse-hair Seat (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076780/rocker-with-black-horse-hair-seat-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseQueen Anne Settee (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076641/queen-anne-settee-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseRed Plush Morris Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076727/red-plush-morris-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseWalnut Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078021/walnut-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073557/chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseVacation package Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView licenseVictorian Upholstered Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077864/victorian-upholstered-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHandcarved Chair (1937) by Florence Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075106/handcarved-chair-1937-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076788/rocking-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHitchcock Armchair (c. 1937) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075234/hitchcock-armchair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license"The Three Bear's Chairs" (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072812/the-three-bears-chairs-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077282/sleigh-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077285/sleigh-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChair with Head Rests (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073576/chair-with-head-rests-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073432/carved-side-chair-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072875/armchair-c-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077118/side-chair-c-1937-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain licenseWinter getaway Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-templateView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077119/side-chair-c-1937-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain license