Mail Box (c. 1937) by Marjorie Lee
Hand tools element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000865/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView license
Chest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073630/chest-with-drawers-c-1937-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Hand tools element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000855/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView license
Mail Box (c. 1937) by Marjorie Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075745/mail-box-c-1937-marjorie-leeFree Image from public domain license
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Shaker Medicine Chest (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076998/shaker-medicine-chest-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Zoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082437/zoar-lock-key-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toleware Ink Stand (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077685/toleware-ink-stand-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078036/wardrobe-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083032/chest-with-drawers-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain license
Wooden architecture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801950/wooden-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073616/chest-drawers-c-1937-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Repair specialist Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705008/repair-specialist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075219/highboy-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Repair specialist poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12000821/repair-specialist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cabinet with Drawers (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073294/cabinet-with-drawers-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Hand tools element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000864/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076974/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Olive house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466938/olive-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076942/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076960/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Assembly service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704090/assembly-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077721/toy-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596810/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076955/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Cellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Handmade products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552950/handmade-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074325/desk-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Assembly service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12000745/assembly-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Treasure Chest (c. 1937) by Andrew Topolosky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077765/treasure-chest-c-1937-andrew-topoloskyFree Image from public domain license
Hand tools element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001760/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView license
Liquor Carrier (c. 1939) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083948/liquor-carrier-c-1939-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license