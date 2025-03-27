rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Save
Edit Image
personartmansvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothing
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075762/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075766/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Dress (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074533/dress-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man's Coat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
Man's Coat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075763/mans-coat-1937-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Knee Pants (c. 1936) by Frederick Jackson
Knee Pants (c. 1936) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066777/knee-pants-c-1936-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Dress (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074528/dress-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Prince Albert coat (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
Prince Albert coat (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087949/prince-albert-coat-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078350/wrapper-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man's Coat (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
Man's Coat (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075770/mans-coat-c-1937-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073073/bonnet-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView license
Evening Cloak (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
Evening Cloak (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085801/evening-cloak-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067038/mans-dressing-gown-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man's Coat & Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Man's Coat & Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075771/mans-coat-waistcoat-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Cape (c. 1937) by Rosalia Lane
Cape (c. 1937) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073388/cape-c-1937-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318553/image-background-png-textureView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073681/childs-dress-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075012/girls-dress-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
Gentleman Instagram story template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
Gentleman Instagram story template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367861/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077277/slipper-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
One of a kind Instagram story template, editable text
One of a kind Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007212/one-kind-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
Dress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074558/dress-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license